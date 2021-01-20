Armenia PM says presence of peacekeepers in Karabakh is rather positive factor

The decision on deploying peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh was made by taking into consideration the need to solve the security issues that had emerged in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to deputies’ questions during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.
The Prime Minister stated that Armenia had also signed the document on the deployment of peacekeepers which is surely a rather positive factor. He also declared that peace has been established in Nagorno-Karabakh which, according to him, is the most important for the time being.