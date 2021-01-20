News
Twitter transfers official accounts to Biden team
Twitter transfers official accounts to Biden team
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

Following the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, Twitter has transferred to him the “helm” of the official @POTUS account.

The social medium has transferred to Biden's team control over all official White House accounts and activated a ne— @SecondGentleman—account for the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to Twitter, the accounts of the White House, the president, the vice president, the first lady, and the White House press secretary have inherited their new institutional names.

Tweets posted to accounts before Biden took office will be archived, whereas those who have become followers during the tenure of preceding President Donald Trump will not be automatically stored in accounts.

In a post on his @VP account, Vice President Harris wrote that she was ready for work, and in his @SecondGentleman account, Doug Emhoff called himself a proud husband.

Joe Biden's team took over the @WhiteHouse, @PressSec, and @FLOTUS official accounts, too.
Հայերեն and Русский
