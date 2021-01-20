Yerevan branch of bank belonging to Armenian businessman's family robbed

Armenia MOD visits military unit

Armenia ex-official: Today there are 235 Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan, among them are civilians, including women

Turkey asks Germany for permission to export military equipment

Armenia PM says presence of peacekeepers in Karabakh is rather positive factor

Egypt and Qatar agree to resume diplomatic ties

Joe Biden: Democracy has prevailed

Armenia PM: Clarification of future status of Karabakh must be within scope of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship

Deputy PM: No more than 150 servicemen in need of prosthetic implants in Armenia

Russian and Armenian deputy FMs discuss several issues

Armenia ex-deputy health minister to be appointed Shirak Province governor

Joe Biden sworn in as US President (PHOTOS)

Kamala Harris sworn in as US Vice-President

First day as president: Joe Biden intends to sign a number of decrees on a wide range of issues

Armenia Deputy PM invites opposition factions to sign memorandum to hold snap parliamentary elections

Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader meets with Russia Ambassador

Iran to close IAEA access to its nuclear facilities if sanctions are not lifted by February 21

Armenia Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan receives France Ambassador

Athens has no intention to discuss sovereignty issues with Ankara

Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington (LIVE)

Karabakh President meets with MFA administration

Zarif calls on US and Europe to stop supplying weapons to region

Azerbaijan murders Armenian captive, elderly woman dies from frostbite in Armenia's Gyumri, 20.01.21 digest

Trump leaves letter for Biden

Armenia PM says there are 1,300 criminal cases regarding possible treason

MP asks Armenian PM why he isn't responding to Aliyev's insults and threats

Armenia education, science, culture and sport minister receives Head of EU Delegation

Justice minister: Armenia has taken all steps for the return of POWs

President Trump speaking ahead of departing to Florida: 'Have a good life. See you soon'

Armenia FM: Azerbaijan president’s provocative statements don’t contribute to establishment of regional peace

Russia deputy FM discusses Karabakh with Austria envoy

Armenia Deputy PM: Delimitation of border with Azerbaijan to begin soon in Syunik Province

Armenia MOD: Stable operative situation maintained along entire border with Azerbaijan

Deputy PM: De-blockage of transport communication may become guarantee for Armenia's national security

Dollar goes down in Armenia

Donald Trump and First Lady depart White House

European Parliament invites Biden to plenary session in Strasbourg

168.am: Armenia PM comes to parliament with masked men

Armenian FM: Return of POWs is a priority issue for Armenia

Russian MP calls on helping residents of Karabakh with vaccination against COVID-19

MFA: Armenia is ready to resume talks on Karabakh within OSCE Minsk Group

Iran FM to visit Moscow, Yerevan, Baku and Tbilisi to discuss Karabakh issue

Armenia PM visits Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to meet in-person in Almaty on Feb. 5

Question and answer session with Armenia government kicks off in legislature

FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries’ ambassadors to Armenia

Armenian choir director: Karabakh will be a Russian state for a long time

Bitcoin prices drop to $ 35 thousand

Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs to be sent on business trip to Artsakh

Prominent Armenian literary critic, publicist, art critic Stepan Topchyan dies

Yerevan court obliges political scientist to publicly refute statements about ex-chief of General Staff of Armenian army

Armenia legislature approves, for 2nd time in a day, some more amendments to existing laws

Poll: 47% of Americans consider Trump to be on of the worst presidents

Armenia deputy education, science, culture and sport minister sacked

Day of first court session on criminal case of Armenia ex-MP is announced

CNN speaks on Trump pardoning 73 persons in last hours of his presidency

Shushi of Artsakh is proposed to be declared 2022 cultural capital of Turkic world

Body of missing soldier son of man who broke Armenia MOD gates is found

Armenia justice minister to Dutch Ambassador: Netherlands showed how democracy works when human lives are at risk

Copper rises in price

Armenia ruling bloc lawmaker: PM Pashinyan is the leader who can continue the talks

Armenia ruling bloc MP comments on ex-ambassador’s statement that parliament speaker is agent for Turkey

Artsakh Security Council secretary: I consider it my duty to serve our country, people

MP, Armenia PM's brother-in-law doesn't know how Anna Hakobyan left for Moscow

Armenia premier: We are trying to replace policy of getting used to with policy of overcoming

Opposition Bright Armenia faction MP: Economic crisis is quite deep in country

Armenia PM signs new decision

US signs memorandum: Turkey gains rights to Christian heritage in region, ANCA reports

Trump does not pardon himself or family

Rouhani says Trump's departure is God's grace

Armenia parliament approves several amendments to laws

Trump does not pardon Assange, Snowden

Rouhani speaks on conditions for Iran to fulfill its obligations on nuclear deal

Pompeo accuses China of Uyghurs genocide

309 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Artsakh emergency service: One fallen soldier found during Tuesday search

Pastinfo: Armenia Special Investigation Service discontinues criminal case against opposition Homeland Party leader

Trump pardons former adviser Steve Bannon

Armenia legislature carries on first sittings of spring session

World oil prices going up

Biden's Peloton could pose threat to US national security

Newspaper: Armenia not fulfilling provisions of important international agreement?

Newspaper: Armenia ruling bloc MP on Lavrov statement about captives - It is kept secret

How security threats, Covid change Biden inauguration?

Talaat Pasha Street renamed "Justice" in Cyprus city

Armenian NGO head: 70-year-old lonely woman dies from frostbite in Armenia's Gyumri

US Senate Majority Leader says Trump provoked mob of protesters at Capitol HIll

UAE: Arab world's problems can't be resolved without key players on regional and global scene

Armenia Ombudsman on publication of number of Armenian side's POWs

Josep Borrell: World needs American leadership in battle against COVID-19

Armenia MOD receives delegation of Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders

Trump presents award to King of Bahrain Hamad

yerkir.am: Citizen offends Armenian official during exhibition, refers to her as member of treacherous government

Turkish defense minister may impose 'security in exchange for water' formula in Iraq

Israel speaks on conditions for ties normalization with Turkey

Iran imposes sanctions on Trump, Bolton and Pompeo

Armenian MP: Online discussions cause harm to process of finding missing persons and returning POWs

Opposition MP on Armenia ex-education minister's statements on loss of Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute materials

Blinken: United States will "outcompete" a rising China while reviving frayed alliances

Civilian body found in Karabakh, 2 Armenian rescuers injured after hitting mine, 19.01.21 digest