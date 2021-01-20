Armenia MOD visits military unit

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan today paid a visit to one of the special military units of the Armed Forces of Armenia, as reported the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
Harutyunyan toured the structures and buildings at the miltiary unit where he learned about the current activities and future actions.
The minister was told about the military service, the transformations and the envisaged replenishments.
Harutyunyan attached importance to the daily training of the troops and particularly special detachment soldiers and the improvement of combat readiness. He attached special importance to the factor of higher education for preparation of commanders.