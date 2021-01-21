US embassy vehicle has accident in Armenia, there are injured

A road accident took place Tuesday in Syunik Province of Armenia, Shamshyan.com reported.
At around 11:30am, a Mercedes—driven by Yerevan resident Vladik A., 61—went off road on the Yerevan-Meghri motorway and collided with a Chevrolet Suburban—driven by Yerevan resident Mihran M., 51.
As a result, two people were taken to Goris town hospital.
Traffic police officers arrived at the scene.
According to Shamshyan.com, the Chevrolet Suburban is registered in the balance sheet of the US Embassy in Armenia.