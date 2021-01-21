Newspaper: Armenia opposition forces dissatisfied with Russia official circles that “prolong” PM Pashinyan’s “life”

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Many [people] think that the change of power in Armenia today depends exclusively on Russia. However, there are different viewpoints in this issue in the Russian government: While [Russian] security forces believe that [Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan should leave [power] as soon as possible, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov is against it at the moment.
And in the RA pro-government circles, they whisper that during the last meeting [in Moscow], Pashinyan reported to Putin, "I want to organize snap [parliamentary] elections;" the latter [Putin] said, "Go, do [it]."
Now the opposition forces of Armenia have some dissatisfaction with Russian official circles that “prolong” Pashinyan’s “life,” and in particular with the RF [Russian Federation] ambassador to Armenia [Sergey Kopirkin], who has close ties with a number of Armenia’s [political] parties and even sponsors some of them, that he encourages the holding of snap elections, the organizer of which will be the current government.
The opposition is trying to see to it that Ambassador Kopirkin recalled [by Russia] and the high-ranking RF officials become convinced that Pashinyan's removal [from power] is in the interests of everyone, including Russia, whereas the organization of the elections by him is the guarantee of his being reproduced.