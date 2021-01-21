News
Thursday
January 21
News
Thursday
January 21
Newspaper: European Parliament member raises issue of Armenian POWs
Newspaper: European Parliament member raises issue of Armenian POWs
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: In a conversation with Zhoghovurd daily, Loucas Fourlas, Member of the European Parliament, head of the RA-EU friendship group, said that their concern about the future of Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] continues, as instability can have unpredictable consequences.

Moreover, the head of the RA-EU friendship group plans to visit the area at the first opportunity and see with his own eyes what is happening there.

Another important issue for the member of the European Parliament is the issue of the return of Armenian prisoners of war to the homeland, which [the return] has not been fully implemented after the November 9 trilateral statement, and there are Armenian prisoners of war on the Azerbaijani side, whom the latter tries to present as criminals, since they were captured after the tripartite statement.

Loucas Fourlas has raised this issue at the European Commission, too. "I am very concerned about this issue. That is why I raised the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war at the European Commission, about the obligation to guarantee their rights and having them returned. Such initiatives can become a pressure on the government of Azerbaijan," the head of the Armenia-European Union friendship group added in the conversation with Zhoghovurd daily.
This text available in   Հայերեն
