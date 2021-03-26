Taiwan and US sign first agreement under Biden administration

Charities urge Boris Johnson to donate COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries

PM honors memory of Artsakh war victims in Armenian village

Homeland Salvation Movement holding rally in Yerevan

Narly 1,500 Armenian soldiers continue treatment

11,000 Armenian soldiers were wounded and got sick during repulsion of Azerbaijani aggression

Armenian army reports 10 deaths of soldiers and their family members during pandemic

China becomes Iran's top trading partner

Pashinyan: The greatest service to memory of our martyrs will be construction of Artsakh in new way

Armenian PM visits Armavir province (PHOTOS)

Details of bombing at Catholic Church in Indonesia: 2 suicide bombers killed, 14 people injured

Armenia Ombudsman sends to international organizations footage of Azerbaijanis' abuse of Artsakh resident

4 cases of COVID-19 disease confirmed in Artsakh per day

Twin-engine plane crashed in Mexico: 6 people killed, 1 person injured

Delegation of Armenian Supreme Judicial Council heads to Moscow

777 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day

Bodies of 5 more fallen servicemen found in Karabakh search operations

Armenia ombudsman: Azerbaijan soldiers cynically insult, vandalize Armenian church in Artsakh (VIDEO)

Dvin capital-monument of Armenia to soon become new tourist destination

250 trees are planted at Yerevan military pantheon area

Rouhani: Trump is gone but his sinister traces remain

Freedom House: It is unfortunate that Armenian government is supporting fines that will stifle free expression

Politik.am: George Soros, his money are behind case of imprisoning Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

Biden invites Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping to climate talks

Lawyer: Armenia ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan should be acquitted on grounds of no corpus delicti

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

ArmLur.am: Andranik Simonyan to be appointed Armenia National Security Service chief

Yerkir.am: Armenia PM visiting Armavir Province by secret route

Russia MFA stresses need to continue dialogue on Transcaucasia

Karabakh search for fallen soldiers’ bodies yields no results Friday

Trump sarcastically asks whereabouts of special counsel investigating origins of Russia collusion probe

Aznavour Foundation provides clothes to operative headquarters of Artsakh government in Armenia

North Korea says Biden administration took wrong step over recent missile test

New Ukraine low-cost airline to connect Odessa, Lviv with Yerevan

1,094 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia political scientist: Pashinyan’s stay as PM means civil war

Newspaper: Sharp increase in Armenia coronavirus cases among priority issues being discussed in government

Ten-story residential building collapses in Cairo, there are casualties

Russia immigrants, their employers to be required to register in electronic register

Newspaper: Armenia’s Pashinyan to meet with Russia’s Putin?

Newspaper: How did PM Pashinyan succeed in convincing Armenia army generals?

New York governor, lawmakers agree to legalize recreational marijuana

India man kills wife, her family with rare poison he read about in Saddam Hussein's biography

Opposition MP: Prosperous Armenia Party to submit bill on establishing new military-political alliance with Russia

North Korea confirms missile tests, while Biden warns of retaliation

Armenia 2nd President's son on Constitutional Court's decision related to case against his father and other ex-officials

Armenia President appoints judges

Armenia ruling party MP: Discussions on amendments to Electoral Code continue with Venice Commission as well

Armenia ruling party MP: Change of electoral system won't create problems for political opposition

Armenia General Assembly of Judges fails to hold session due to lack of quorum

Armenia opposition MP addresses High-Tech Industry Ministry regarding Azerbaijani's purchase of share of Caucasus Online

Netherlands to send 200 people on vacation to Greece to see if tourism is possible during pandemic

Armenian judge who returned lawsuit filed by ex-chief of army's General Staff says there is no pressure on her

UK-based Media Defence files claim in ECHR under case of shelling of journalists in Nagorno-Karabakh

Karabakh and Russia emergency situations bodies set up 3 operative groups

Vazgen Manukyan says it will be fine if he is no longer opposition movement's candidate for Armenia PM

Hazardous radioactive substances found in oil storage in Lebanon

Armenia National Security Service renounces launch of case regarding PM's assistant and investigator based on report

At least 100 people die in Egypt trains collision

Russia Ambassador says he has always had contacts with various political forces in Armenia

Russians interested in Armenia's tourism potential

Armenia 2nd President on Constitutional Court's decision

Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan affirm stabilization of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh during talks

Karabakh President meets with residents of Hadrut and Kashatagh regions in Yerevan

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council forwards Administrative Court judge's application to Prosecutor General's Office

No border incidents recorded along entire length of Armenia state border, operative-tactical situation unchanged

Azerbaijan conducting anti-tank units' exercises in Nakhchivan

Artsakh ex-presidents meet, Armenia starts World Cup qualifiers campaign with win, 26.03.21 digest

Attorney: Russia rejects Armenia law-enforcement authorities' request to declare search against ex-Prosecutor General

Attorney: Judge Anna Danibekyan will terminate criminal prosecution under Article 300.1 of Armenia Criminal Code

Armenia Constitutional Court declares Article 300.1 of Criminal Code unconstitutional and invalid

Armenian POWs’ matter to be discussed at meeting of CIS council of FMs?

Dollar continues gaining value Armenia

US to stay richer than China for the next 50 years or more

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan blocks humanitarian assistance delivery to Karabakh via Lachin corridor

Armenian MoD meets with personnel of Military Oversight Service

Armenia MFA spokesperson: Azerbaijan attempts to justify barbaric destruction of church are concerning, deplorable

Russia Ambassador to Armenia mentions unblocking of communications as solution to Lars checkpoint issue

Ex-President Sargsyan's office on Armenia, Artsakh ex-presidents’ meeting: There is imperative of regular discussions

Armenia PM appoints vice-chairman of Investigative Committee

Over 500 rape cases reported in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Karabakh Parliament Speaker on working visit to Yerevan, meets with Armenia FM

Azerbaijan MFA "explains" destruction of Armenian church in Jabrayil

Armenian community protests outside Israel MOD, calls for end to arms sales to Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

30 people die, 66 injured as two trains collide in Egypt

Armenia police apprehend member of Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party by force

New challenges have emerged in Tavush Province since conflict, says UN resident coordinator in Armenia

Artsakh Police provide details of road incident with Azerbaijanis (PHOTOS)

UK urges China to allow international access to Xinjiang

Turkish court sentences 2 former police chiefs to life imprisonment in Hrant Dink case

Ambassador: Russia hopes upcoming electoral processes in Armenia will contribute to consolidation of society

All former presidents of Armenia, Karabakh meet

Area is "combed" with specially trained dogs, before Armenia premier's arrival (PHOTOS)

Andrea Wiktorin: EU will continue to support Armenia

Armenia electoral system changes will simplify rules of the “game,” says ruling bloc lawmaker

Bright Armenia Party will run in snap parliamentary elections only to win, says party MP

Armenia Supreme Certifying Committee has new chairman

Trump accuses Democrats of destroying country

Russia FM to meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan counterparts

Taiwan and US sign first agreement under Biden administration

Seven new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh