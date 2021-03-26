Trump accuses Democrats of destroying country

Former US President Donald Trump accused the Democrats of destroying the country.
According to him, they cannot be allowed to destroy the US, and on the southern border they are destroying our country, gasoline prices are going up.
Trump also criticized the new administration for its China policy, calling the meeting of senior US-China diplomats in Anchorage, Alaska last week an absolute shame.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a diplomatic meeting with senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi. During the meeting, the latter pointed out the problem of racism in the United States.
Trump said that during his administration nothing like this has ever happened.