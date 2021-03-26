Governor: I rule out process of handing over territories of Tavush Province

I rule out the process of handing over territories of Tavush Province. The governor of Armenia’s Tavush Province, Hayk Chobanyan, told this to reporters Friday.

According to him, everything is calm in Tavush, and there are no discussions and information on the issue of changing the Armenian-Azerbaijani borders along Tavush.

"As for the military presence in the region, it is permanent and is related to the functions of the Ministry of Defense. As for what kind of servicemen they are—Russian peacekeepers, or others?—, please contact the Ministry of Defense, or the General Staff [of the Armed Forces]," Chobanyan noted.

In his words, this topic should be closed in Armenia, and all attention should be focused on the external threat.

The provincial governor asked who will protect the region if there is a threat to it.