Opposition MP: Prosperous Armenia Party to submit bill on establishing new military-political alliance with Russia
Opposition MP: Prosperous Armenia Party to submit bill on establishing new military-political alliance with Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Prosperous Armenia Party will submit a detailed bill on establishing a new military-political alliance with Russia soon. This is what deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Naira Zohrabyan told reporters during today’s briefings in parliament.

Zohrabyan stated that the relations with Russia need to be revisited in the post-war period when the borders of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh are at risk and Russia is the actual guarantor of Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence. In this context, the MP viewed the granting of an official status to the Russian language in Nagorno-Karabakh as logical.

“Prosperous Armenia Party believes the time has come to sign a new military-political alliance with Russia, and we will submit a detailed bill on this soon,” Zohrabyan said.

Earlier, in the second and final reading, the Parliament of Nagorno-Karabakh had adopted a law on granting an official status to the Russian language after Armenian.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
