UK urges China to allow international access to Xinjiang

The UK has called on China to allow international access to Xinjiang to verify information on human rights abuses in the province.
This is eloquent evidence that as the UK joins the international community in sanctions against perpetrators of human rights violations, the Chinese government is applying sanctions against its critics, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.
According to him, if Beijing wants to credibly refute allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang, it must give the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights full access to verify the truth.