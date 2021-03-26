Bright Armenia Party will run in snap parliamentary elections only to win, says party MP

YEREVAN. – Whatever the electoral system may be, the opposition Bright Armenia Party (BAP) is going to the snap parliamentary elections only to win. Secretary of the BAP parliamentary faction, Gevorg Gorgisyan, said this Friday during the traditional briefings in the National Assembly.
According to him, by making changes in the Electoral Code, the authorities are trying to reduce the chance for citizens to participate in the electoral process, hoping that their supporters will definitely go to the polls ,and therefore they will be able to get a high percentage during the voting.
"Today, almost 30 percent of our citizens sympathize with incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan; [but] this indicator tends to decrease. Conventionally, we have another pole, led by the second president of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, who, again according to various estimates, presumably has 10-15 percent of the votes. The remaining about 50 percent of the citizens does not want either a return the old [regime] or Nikol Pashinyan to stay [in power]; this 50 percent is the potential voter of Bright Armenia, and we seek that,” the BAP lawmaker explained.