Armenia electoral system changes will simplify rules of the “game,” says ruling bloc lawmaker

YEREVAN. – The commitment of the authorities to change the electoral system—in particular, to cancel the "rating" electoral system—, was not unexpected for anyone; this has been talked about many times. Hayk Konjoryan, an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, on Friday expressed such an opinion during the traditional briefings in the National Assembly of Armenia.
He stressed that the decision to change the electoral system is not made in the middle of the process that has already begun. Konjoryan assured that the political commitment of the authorities to this matter was constantly mentioned. "It was constantly said that they were going to make amendments to the Electoral Code, that they were going to cancel the 'rating' electoral system," the lawmaker said.
According to him, thanks to changing the electoral system, the rules of the “game” will be simplified. "The process of voting and election of our citizens, the logic of the election campaign will be simplified, the process of the Central Electoral Commission will also be simplified," the MP of the ruling bloc assured.