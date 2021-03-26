Andrea Wiktorin: EU will continue to support Armenia

The European Union (EU) will continue to support Armenia. The head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, said this Friday during the discussion of the 2021-2025 development strategy program for Tavush Province.

The envoy said that they have a long-term cooperation platform aimed at the developing of the susceptible areas in the provinces of Armenia—and which is also included in the main objectives of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

According to her Tavush Province is one of the places in Armenia where the EU is actively implementing projects, and they will continue to fund tourism, agriculture, and small business development.

Also, Wiktorin expressed hope that the development of Tavush will be in line with the EU strategy, noting the importance of providing assistance to those affected by the coronavirus and the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.