Sunday
March 28
Sunday
March 28
Armenia ruling party MP: Discussions on amendments to Electoral Code continue with Venice Commission as well
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia is continuing discussions on the amendments to the Electoral Code with the Venice Commission as well. This is what deputy of the ruling My Step faction of the National Assembly Hayk Konjoryan said during today’s briefings in parliament.

In the beginning, he recalled that the Venice Commission has already received the amendments to the Electoral Code.

“One gets the impression that the only change in the draft amendments to the Electoral Code is the change of the electoral system, but there are several other amendments,” the MP mentioned.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
