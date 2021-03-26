Armenia ruling party MP: Change of electoral system won't create problems for political opposition

The previous elections in Armenia were held through the proportional electoral system and the rating system, and both approaches are featured in the existing Electoral Code. This is what deputy of the ruling My Step bloc of the National Assembly of Armenia Artur Hovhannisyan said during briefings in parliament today.
According to him, the question is about renouncing the rating system.
“I don’t think the change of the electoral system will change the rules of the game which will create problems for the political opposition,” he said.