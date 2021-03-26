Artsakh Police provide details of road incident with Azerbaijanis (PHOTOS)

STEPANAKERT. – At around 1:30pm Thursday, an incident took place between Armenians and Azerbaijanis on the Sarushen-Karmir Gyugh road section in the Askeran region, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Police reported.
Azerbaijani servicemen stoned—from an Azerbaijani convoy escorted by the Russian peacekeeping forces—the Armenian cars traveling on the same road, as a result of which the windshield of the car driven by Lendrush Babayan was damaged.
After this incident, Babayan and another driver traveling on the same road blocked the interregional road, stopped the convoy, and demanded an explanation from the Russian peacekeepers as well as the Azerbaijani officer in charge.
According to Babayan, the Azerbaijani officer took a photo of Babayan's car and promised to report it to their superior, while the Russian escorts apologized for the incident, noting that the damage would be compensated.
Artsakh Interior Minister Karen Sargsyan has already transferred the photos of the car, as well as the explanation, to Rustam Muradov, commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
The Russian peacekeeping force is already dealing with this matter. According to the Russian side, the question is not only to compensate the damage, but also to rule out such incidents in the future.
