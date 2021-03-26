News
New challenges have emerged in Tavush Province since conflict, says UN resident coordinator in Armenia
New challenges have emerged in Tavush Province since conflict, says UN resident coordinator in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

New challenges, including the need for demining, have emerged in Tavush Province since the conflict. The UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia, Shombi Sharp, said this Friday during the discussion of the 2021-2025 development strategy program for Tavush Province.

He noted that this issue is related to the safety of people and the restrictions on employment in agriculture.

Sharp added that everything needs to be done for self-employment, as well as for the development of green ecology, education, and other domains.

The UN official informed that a new—five-year—development strategy is planned to be launched in the near future.

Shombi Sharp said that Tavush Province has a considerable potential for development, but at the same time, new challenges have arisen as a result of the coronavirus and the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
