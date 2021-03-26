Armenian community protests outside Israel MOD, calls for end to arms sales to Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

Numerous members of the Armenian community protested in front of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, calling for an end to Tel Aviv's arms sales to Azerbaijan, the Union of the Armenian Communities in Israel informed on Facebook.
The demonstration was accompanied by chants of, "Aliyev, terrorist," "Erdogan, terrorist," referring to the Azerbaijani and the Turkish presidents.
One of the protesters stressed that their fight is not against the Israeli people, but against their government, which sells weapons to Azerbaijan.
After the respective speeches, the picketers sang Armenian patriotic songs and recited the works of great Armenian poets.
In addition, they held the poster of the St. Ghazanchetsots Armenian Church, which was shelled in Shushi as a result of Azerbaijani aggression during the second Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.