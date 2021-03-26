Armenian POWs’ matter to be discussed at meeting of CIS council of FMs?

YEREVAN. – The issue of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan will most likely be discussed at the meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia and Armenia within the framework of the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told reporters about this on Friday.
According to the diplomat, the issue of the return of POWs and captives is one of the priorities of the Russian leadership and the peacekeeping force.
At the same time, the ambassador stressed that such issues are not easy to resolve, but the respective work continues despite all the difficulties. "And nevertheless, some success is being achieved in this regard. I am confident we will do everything in the future, too, to resolve this issue as soon as possible. Of course, the ‘all for all’ approach is a more logical approach. I believe there will be contacts on that topic," Kopirkin added.