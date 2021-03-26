News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 28
USD
529.49
EUR
624.37
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
529.49
EUR
624.37
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Turkish court sentences 2 former police chiefs to life imprisonment in Hrant Dink case
Turkish court sentences 2 former police chiefs to life imprisonment in Hrant Dink case
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A Turkish court sentenced two former police chiefs to life imprisonment for their involvement in the murder of prominent Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, Anadolu reported.

Dink was shot dead while leaving the office of the newspaper Agos, of which he was editor, in January 2007.

In 2011, Dink's killer Ogun Samast was sentenced by a juvenile court to nearly 23 years in prison. He was 17 years old at the time of the murder. In January of the following year, Yasin Khayal was sentenced to life in prison for incitement to murder.

Among those convicted by the court on Friday was former police intelligence chief Ali Fuat Yilmazer, who was sentenced to imprisonment without parole. Another police chief, Ramazan Akyurek, was also sentenced to life in prison.

Turkish state media blamed Dink's murder on the movement of Islamic preacher Fetullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of organizing a coup attempt in July 2016.

Various other suspects in the Dink case were sentenced to prison on charges including complicity in murder, membership in a terrorist group - due to ties to the Gulen movement - and forging and destroying documents.

In 2010, the European Court of Human Rights ordered Turkey to pay 100,000 to Dink's family in compensation, saying the authorities had failed to adequately protect Dink even though they knew the ultranationalists were plotting to kill him.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Twin-engine plane crashed in Mexico: 6 people killed, 1 person injured
The prosecutor's office said that the cause of the crash is being investigated...
 India man kills wife, her family with rare poison he read about in Saddam Hussein's biography
It was found out that Arora, 39, had preparing a family dinner and had added thallium to the dish…
 At least 100 people die in Egypt trains collision
The ministry also indicated that the death toll reached 32...
 30 people die, 66 injured as two trains collide in Egypt
Local media has shared footage from the scene of the accident...
 Plane crashes in west of England
Local media, citing sources in the defense circles...
 2 men stabbed in Yerevan
The police found the scene of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos