Karabakh and Russia emergency situations bodies set up 3 operative groups

Head of the State Service for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Colonel Mekhak Arzumanyan today received Senior Major General of the collective group of the Ministry for Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters of the Russian Federation Vladislav Gadeyev, who is in Artsakh for a humanitarian mission.
The Service reports that the two partnering institutions have set up three operative groups within the scope of cooperation.
Starting tomorrow, a group of Armenian and Russian sappers will carry out engineering-intelligence activities in the territory of Artsakh in order to ensure freedom of movement and safety of the people of Artsakh in settlements, fields and forest zones.
Based on the internal security considerations in Artsakh, the accident-rescue operative group will carry out joint on-duty service at the military base of the State Service in Lisagor. The other group will be involved in the humanitarian efforts in the rear and will mainly deal with cargo transportation and other humanitarian programs.
Head of the Service Mekhak Arzumanyan thanked the Russian colleagues for supporting the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh, strengthening cooperation and working effectively since November 2020.