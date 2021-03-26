News
Russia Ambassador says he has always had contacts with various political forces in Armenia
Russia Ambassador says he has always had contacts with various political forces in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


Contacts with various political forces of Armenia hadn’t stopped and haven’t stopped. This is what Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told reporters today.

According to Kopirkin, the political forces are of different spectrums, and the Embassy of the Russian Federation doesn’t hide this fact.

“The media report the news about the contacts. I don’t see why I have to renounce this practice. Interacting with the representatives of society of the host country is one of the functions of a diplomat,” Kopirkin said, adding that Russia proceeds from the fact that all that contributes to the strengthening of allied relations meets the interests of the two countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
