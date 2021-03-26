Armenia opposition MP addresses High-Tech Industry Ministry regarding Azerbaijani's purchase of share of Caucasus Online

Deputy of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Ani Samsonyan today posted the following on her Facebook, touching upon the news in the media according to which Nasib Hasanov, who is of Azerbaijani origin, has become the owner of the company providing 85% of Internet traffic in Armenia:
“Georgian presses reported that Azerbaijani Nasib Hasanov has purchased the remaining 51% share of Caucasus Online and that Hasanov had previously obtained the 49% share of the company. It is known that this Georgian company ensures 85% of Internet traffic in Armenia, 50% in Azerbaijan and 55% in Georgia.
This news sparked concerns among the public in Armenia since the obtainment of a large share of the company by the representative of the enemy state may cause problems for Armenia.
I have sent a letter to the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia to specify the authenticity of the information and find out about the security problems that this may cause for Armenia.”