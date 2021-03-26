Armenian judge who returned lawsuit filed by ex-chief of army's General Staff says there is no pressure on her

Former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Onik Gasparyan had initially filed two lawsuits with two different demands in the Administrative Court. One lawsuit was filed with the demand for declaring invalid, and the second one was filed with the demand to declare null and void. Both lawsuits were inscribed to one judge, who expressed the same position on both lawsuits and indicated the right type of claim. This is what Judge Liana Hakobyan of the Administrative Court who has returned one of Onik Gasparyan’s lawsuits, told reporters today.
Touching upon political repressions, the judge said she hasn’t been repressed.
As for the repressions on Mher Petrosyan, the judge examining the other administrative claim of Onik Gasparyan, the judge said she doesn’t know about this.
Asked if she believes that the judiciary is independent from the government, the judge said the following: “For me, judges can be internally independent or not. If a judge is internally independent, I believe no branch of government can repress him or her.”