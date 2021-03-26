News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 28
USD
529.49
EUR
624.37
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
529.49
EUR
624.37
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Over 500 rape cases reported in Ethiopia's Tigray region
Over 500 rape cases reported in Ethiopia's Tigray region
Region:World News
Theme: Society

More than 500 rape cases have been reported to five clinics in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the UN said, warning that actual numbers could be much higher.

“Women say they have been raped by armed actors, they also told stories of gang rape, rape in front of family members and men being forced to rape their own family members under the threat of violence,” Wafaa Said, deputy U.N. aid coordinator in Ethiopia, said in a briefing to U.N. member states in New York.

Ethiopia's ambassador to the UN, Taye Atskeselassie Amde, told Reuters.

“Ethiopia has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual crimes and anyone found responsible for the despicable acts will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Dozens of witnesses in Tigray said that soldiers from neighboring Eritrea regularly killed civilians, gang-raped and tortured women, and looted homes and crops during the conflict.

Eritrea has repeatedly denied that its troops were in Tigray, although Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acknowledged the presence of Eritrean troops in the region.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
New challenges have emerged in Tavush Province since conflict, says UN resident coordinator in Armenia
Sharp added that everything needs to be done for self-employment, as well as for the development of green ecology, education, and other domains...
 UN Secretary General condemns attacks on Asians amid pandemic
The Secretary General is deeply concerned about the rise in violence against Asians...
 UN Secretary-General spokesman says he has no comment on decision to hold snap parliamentary elections in Armenia
“We’re always for elections where people can express themselves freely as to their future,” said Stephane Dujarric…
 UN Humanitarian Agency warns of potential mass famine in Yemen
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs...
 UN Security Council adopts resolution on equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines
In armed conflict and post-conflict situations, and during complex humanitarian emergencies…
 UN expresses concern over events in Armenia and calls on parties to restrain
It is very important that all parties remain calm...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos