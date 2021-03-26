News
Sunday
March 28
Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan blocks humanitarian assistance delivery to Karabakh via Lachin corridor
Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan blocks humanitarian assistance delivery to Karabakh via Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The 11th Meeting of the Armenia-EU Human Rights Dialogue co-chaired by Avet Adonts, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, was held Thursday via VTC, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The Armenian side has informed the EU counterparts about grave consequences of the Azerbaijani large-scale military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), unleashed with the direct support of Turkey.

It was underlined that Azerbaijan, in violation of the international humanitarian law, continues keeping Armenian civilians and prisoners of war as hostages and blocking the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Artsakh through the Lachin corridor.

The Armenian side brought to the attention of the EU colleagues the fact of non-compliance of Azerbaijan with the interim measures of the European Court of Human Rights.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
