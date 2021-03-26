News
Ex-President Sargsyan's office on Armenia, Artsakh ex-presidents’ meeting: There is imperative of regular discussions
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

In response to media inquiries, the Office of the Third President of the Republic of Armenia confirms the fact of a meeting held between the former presidents of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on March 25. The office of the third President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Friday noted about this on Facebook.

“The priorities stemming from issues of vital importance to Artsakh and Armenia made it imperative to hold regular discussions in that format during the last Artsakh war and in the post-war period,” the statement added.

 

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
