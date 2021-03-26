News
Dollar continues gaining value Armenia
Dollar continues gaining value Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 529.49/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.81 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 624.37 (unchanged), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 730.22 (up by AMD 5.98), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.99 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 419.97, AMD 29,574.92 and AMD 19,985.59, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
