Artsakh ex-presidents meet, Armenia starts World Cup qualifiers campaign with win, 26.03.21 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 26.03.21:
- A meeting took place Thursday between the former presidents of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, and Bako Sahakyan. Arman Musinyan, the spokesman of First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, wrote about this on Facebook.
A number of issues related to the situation on the ground in Artsakh and possible future developments in the post-war period were discussed during the meeting, he added.
- The Surb Astvatsatsin Armenian Church in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), which was leveled to the ground by Azerbaijanis, had been built several years ago with the help of Armenian soldiers.
Dozens of Armenian churches and monasteries remain in the territories that have passed under Azerbaijani control during the war, and the fate of all of them is at risk.
Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani MFA hastened to comment demonstrating the essence of the Azerbaijani attitude towards Armenian cultural monuments.
According to them, this chapel 'was illegally built during the almost 30-year occupation by Armenia of lands that are internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan,' the statement said.
"After Azerbaijan applied to the OSCE in 2017, the co-chairs of the Minsk Group of this organization agreed to visit the chapel in Jabrayil. Azerbaijan then expressed serious concern about the change in demographic and cultural characteristics of Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. After this trip, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs came to the conclusion that the chapel was built for the Armenian soldiers. Thus, this facility, erected only five years ago for the occupying Armenian forces, cannot be considered part of the history of Jebrail's culture," their statement added.
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on April 2, Russian MFA spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova noted during a briefing.
"The Russian FM is expected to interact with the Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs within the framework of the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers," she said.
- The Armenians of Israel urged the country's authorities to stop the sale of weapons to Azerbaijan.
Representatives of the Armenian community of Israel held a protest in front of the country's Defense Ministry, calling on Tel Aviv to stop selling weapons to Azerbaijan.
They noted that they were protesting not against the Israeli people, but against the country's government, which was selling arms to Azerbaijan.
- As of Friday morning, 1,005 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 188,446 in the country.
Also, 18 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,434 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 433, the total respective number so far is 170,160.
- Armenia was hosted by Liechtenstein in the first round of Group J in the European qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup, and they won 1-0.
In the second round of Group J, Armenia will play host to Iceland on Sunday in Yerevan.