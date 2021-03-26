Armenia police apprehend member of Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party by force

Police officers apprehended a young member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party in front of Government Building #3.
When the police suggested that the young members of the political party leave the premises, member Gerasim Vardanyan said the following: “I’m not disturbing. If I’m disturbing someone by being in a certain place, that person can pass by crawling, I’m sitting here. You’re not presenting a lawful demand.”
After this, the police grabbed Vardanyan’s arms, used force, moved him to the police car and took him with them.
“A person can’t walk in his country because of a slob?” the young member of the political party said.
Until then, other members of the ARF-D had also been apprehended in that area.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was supposed to move from his residence to Government Building #3, particularly the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.