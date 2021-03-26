News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 28
USD
529.49
EUR
624.37
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
529.49
EUR
624.37
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
30 people die, 66 injured as two trains collide in Egypt
30 people die, 66 injured as two trains collide in Egypt
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

30 people have died and 66 people are injured as two trains had collided in southern Egypt, AP reported, citing health authorities.

Local media has shared footage from the scene of the accident.

Egypt's rail system is poorly maintained and poorly managed. According to official figures, there were 1,793 rail accidents in 2017.

In 2018, a passenger train derailed near the southern city of Aswan, injuring at least six people.

In the same year, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi announced that the government lacked about 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or $ 14.1 billion, to overhaul the dilapidated rail system.

A year earlier, two passenger trains collided near the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, killing 43 people. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed in a collision between two commuter trains near Cairo.

The deadliest disaster in Egypt occurred in 2002 when more than 300 people were killed in a fire that erupted on a high-speed train en route from Cairo to southern Egypt.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Twin-engine plane crashed in Mexico: 6 people killed, 1 person injured
The prosecutor's office said that the cause of the crash is being investigated...
 India man kills wife, her family with rare poison he read about in Saddam Hussein's biography
It was found out that Arora, 39, had preparing a family dinner and had added thallium to the dish…
 At least 100 people die in Egypt trains collision
The ministry also indicated that the death toll reached 32...
 Turkish court sentences 2 former police chiefs to life imprisonment in Hrant Dink case
Dink was shot dead while leaving the office of the newspaper Agos, of which he was editor...
 Plane crashes in west of England
Local media, citing sources in the defense circles...
 2 men stabbed in Yerevan
The police found the scene of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos