Karabakh Parliament Speaker on working visit to Yerevan, meets with Armenia FM

Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Tovmasyan today had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ara Aivazian during a visit to Yerevan.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the socio-economic, humanitarian and other issues that emerged in Artsakh in the post-war era, touched upon the actions being taken to solve the issues and particularly talked about the actions being taken for the return of Armenian prisoners of war and hostages.
Tovmasyan and Aivazian also viewed the Armenian religious and historical-cultural genocide by Azerbaijan as condemnable and, in this sense, attached importance to the calls of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs addressed to international organizations.
Touching upon the political developments in Armenia, Tovmasyan stated the following: “The holding of snap elections is perhaps the best option for any state that is in a crisis. The situation in Armenia itself requires the holding of snap parliamentary elections. If we Armenians want to have a secure Artsakh, we need to have a stable Armenia and powerful Diaspora.”