News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 28
USD
529.49
EUR
624.37
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
529.49
EUR
624.37
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia MFA spokesperson: Azerbaijan attempts to justify barbaric destruction of church are concerning, deplorable
Armenia MFA spokesperson: Azerbaijan attempts to justify barbaric destruction of church are concerning, deplorable
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has publicized spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan’s response to a question of the media representatives.

Question: The Presidential Administration and the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan issued “justifications” regarding the destruction of Zoravor Surb Astvatsatsin Church. How would you comment on that?

Answer: The Azerbaijani side confirmed the deliberate and pre-planned nature of the full destruction of Zoravor Surb Astvatsatsin Church in Mekhakavan (Jebrail), which was carried out by the decision of the Azerbaijani authorities.

All attempts of the Azerbaijani side to justify the barbaric destruction of the place of worship are concerning and deplorable.

It is noteworthy, that at the same time the Azerbaijani side is keeping a dead silence over the accusations and facts on the destruction of the more than 200-years-old Church of St. Hovhannes Mkrtich (Kanach Zham) in Shushi, Republic of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], probably unable to find any “justification” for this barbarism, even an imaginary one.

Once again we emphasize that the international community, and first of all the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Co-Chair countries, UNESCO must immediately intervene to preserve the Armenian historical-cultural heritage.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Narly 1,500 Armenian soldiers continue treatment
The head of the department denied speculation about the shortage of drugs during the war...
11,000 Armenian soldiers were wounded and got sick during repulsion of Azerbaijani aggression
55% are minor injuries. 36% are moderately injured....
 Pashinyan: The greatest service to memory of our martyrs will be construction of Artsakh in new way
The media reported that Pashinyan planned a visit to a number of settlements in the Armavir province...
 Armenia Ombudsman sends to international organizations footage of Azerbaijanis' abuse of Artsakh resident
“In this video, Azerbaijani soldiers torture and humiliate a peaceful resident of Artsakh...
 Lawyer: Armenia ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan should be acquitted on grounds of no corpus delicti
Mezhlumyan noted that they will submit the respective motion to court…
 Karabakh search for fallen soldiers’ bodies yields no results Friday
Search operations are continuing Saturday…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos