Hazardous radioactive substances found in oil storage in Lebanon

Combilift has provided a report to the Lebanese authorities on the presence of hazardous radiochemicals in the Al-Zahrani oil storage facilities in southern Lebanon, they pose a threat, Acting Prime Minister Hassan Diab said at a meeting of the Supreme Security Council.
There is a new case that also poses a threat.
This is a report by Combilift, which refers to hazardous chemicals that are in the warehouse of the Az-Zahrani oil storage facility. After checking by a commission of Lebanese experts on nuclear energy, it was confirmed that these substances are radioactive with a high coefficient.