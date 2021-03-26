News
Hazardous radioactive substances found in oil storage in Lebanon
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Combilift has provided a report to the Lebanese authorities on the presence of hazardous radiochemicals in the Al-Zahrani oil storage facilities in southern Lebanon, they pose a threat, Acting Prime Minister Hassan Diab said at a meeting of the Supreme Security Council.

There is a new case that also poses a threat.

This is a report by Combilift, which refers to hazardous chemicals that are in the warehouse of the Az-Zahrani oil storage facility. After checking by a commission of Lebanese experts on nuclear energy, it was confirmed that these substances are radioactive with a high coefficient.
