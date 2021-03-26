Armenian MoD meets with personnel of Military Oversight Service

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan today visited the Military Oversight Service of the Ministry of Defense and had a meeting with the Service’s personnel.
Head of the Military Oversight Service, Lieutenant-General Jalal Harutyunyan reported on the activities carried out in 2020, the results of inspections conducted by the Service, the detected shortcomings and the omissions recorded at military units and within certain units. Jalal Harutyunyan also presented the problems with combat readiness, securing of the rear, arms and military equipment and the personnel’s fighting efficiency and presented proposals to eliminate the shortcomings.
The defense minister highly appreciated the role of the Military Oversight Service in the strengthening of the Armed Forces’ fighting efficiency and the implementation of reforms. He also attached importance to the need for restoration of infrastructures of the Armed Forces and the development of military science in the process of rearmament and modernization in the post-war period.