Azerbaijan conducting anti-tank units' exercises in Nakhchivan
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Azerbaijan is conducting exercises of anti-tank units in Nakhchivan. According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the practice of the forces used during the Nagorno-Karabakh war are being explored and practical shooting sessions are being held during the specialized training sessions of the anti-tank units of the Armed Forces.

In the first stage of the training course, practical shootings were conducted on computers with special software and simulators at the simulation center of the garrison in Nakhchivan.

The field skills of the forces were checked in the second stage for raising the level of preparedness in terms of tactics, technical equipment and special training of the personnel.
