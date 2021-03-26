No border incidents recorded along entire length of Armenia state border, operative-tactical situation unchanged

On March 25 and 26, no border incidents were recorded along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact on the state border of Armenia, and the operative-tactical situation remained unchanged.
According to information received from the National Security Service of Armenia, there were also no border incidents in the Vorotan-Davit Bek sector of the Goris-Kapan interstate road that is under the responsibility of the Border Guard Troops of the National Security Service.
The units of the Armed Forces of Armenia and the Border Guard Troops of the National Security Service are controlling the situation along the entire length of the border zone and performing their tasks.