Karabakh President meets with residents of Hadrut and Kashatagh regions in Yerevan

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today had a meeting with the heads and residents of several villages of the Hadrut and Kashatagh regions seized by Azerbaijan in Yerevan, the Office of the President of Artsakh reports.
The housing issues of citizens left homeless after the recent war and several other social issues were discussed during the meeting.
The head of state emphasized that all efforts are being made to provide solutions to the urgent social issues of the displaced citizens as soon as possible. In this context, Harutyunyan mentioned that he and the Government of Armenia recently reached an agreement to launch activities to compensate the immovable and movable properties that citizens lost during the war.
Internal and external challenges, as well as security issues and guarantees were also discussed. President Harutyunyan stressed that the political path to restoration of the territorial integrity of Artsakh is one of the major issues on the agenda of the authorities of Artsakh.