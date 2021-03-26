Armenia 2nd President on Constitutional Court's decision

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan posted the following on his Facebook page in regard to the decision of the Constitutional Court on the constitutionality of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia:

“A little while ago, the Constitutional Court of Armenia declared Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (the foundation for the case of the alleged overthrow of the constitutional order) invalid and unconstitutional.

The Constitutional Court prescribed that Article 300.1 contradicts Articles 78 and 79 of the Constitution. The decision of the Constitutional Court is final and enters into force from the moment of promulgation.

Robert Kocharyan’s defense and reputable international organizations have been expressing professional opinions on the unconstitutionality of this case from the very first day when Robert Kocharyan was illegally arrested.

Due to this unconstitutional case, President Kocharyan was illegally deprived of liberty for 537 days.”