Sunday
March 28
Sunday
March 28
Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan affirm stabilization of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh during talks
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held phone talks at the initiative of the Armenian side, as reported on the Kremlin’s official website.

“During the discussion on the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, with satisfaction, the parties affirmed that the situation in the region has become stable and remains calm in general. The parties exchanged views on the current issues of bilateral cooperation, placed emphasis on the energy sector and the fight against the coronavirus and agreed to continue their contacts in the future,” the Kremlin’s press release reads.
