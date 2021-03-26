North Korea confirms missile tests, while Biden warns of retaliation

North Korea has confirmed it has tested a new guided missile, while President Joe Biden has warned of the consequences if Pyongyang escalates tensions amid stalled nuclear disarmament talks, AP reported.
The North Korean central news agency said two new-type tactical guided missiles accurately hit a target off the east coast. Photos posted on the website of the main North Korean newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, show the launch of a rocket taking off from a vehicle launcher in bright flames.
Senior official Ri Pyong-chol, who oversaw the testing, said the development of new weapons is essential to bolster the country's military power and to contain all types of military threats on the Korean Peninsula.
The missile tests were the North Korean first major provocation since Biden took office in January. Some experts say North Korea is seeking to put pressure on the Biden administration to increase its influence in future negotiations.
The United States has asked for a meeting of the UN Security Council committee that oversees sanctions against North Korea. The committee includes representatives from 15 countries.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, seeking to improve relations with North Korea, also criticized Pyongyang over the launches.
Talks between the United States and North Korea on limiting North Korea's nuclear ambitions have been in limbo for nearly two years due to disputes over US sanctions against North Korea. In January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he would expand his arsenal of weapons and strengthen his country's military capabilities to deal with what he called American hostility.