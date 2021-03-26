At least 100 people die in Egypt trains collision

The number of victims of the collision of two trains in southern Egypt has risen to 108, the Egyptian Ministry of Health reported.

The ministry also indicated that the death toll reached 32. According to the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health, a total of 74 ambulances are operating at the scene of the tragedy.

The victims are being taken to several nearby hospitals, there is no shortage of donated blood in the regional bank of the province of Sohag, where the disaster occurred. Additional medical personnel have been flown from Cairo to help local doctors. The most severe patients are planned to be transported to hospitals in the Egyptian capital, which have been transferred to an emergency mode.

Condolences to the families of the victims have already been expressed by the President of the country, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who instructed the relevant departments to take all necessary measures to investigate the incident and provide adequate compensation to the relatives of the victims. The Egyptian leader also promised that all those responsible for the tragedy will be punished.