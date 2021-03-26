Vazgen Manukyan says it will be fine if he is no longer opposition movement's candidate for Armenia PM

Armenia isn’t ready for elections when the country is ravished. The elections will only deepen the crisis, not solve it. This is what candidate of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement for Prime Minister of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan told a few presses in Armenia.
“If Nikol Pashinyan holds the elections after leading the country to perdition, we Armenians will be embarrassed in Armenia and in front of other countries. It would be better, if he stayed a little longer so we can become stronger and overthrow the government than let him hold elections. If he becomes Prime Minister again, the whole world will laugh at Armenia and we won’t be able to do anything about it. This is why I believe that the Homeland Salvation Movement’s proposed plan to change the Prime Minister, form an ad-hoc government for a one-year term and move forward is the most correct plan. If people don’t like the candidate for Prime Minister, that is, me, we can change the candidate. We can also shorten or extend the period. If the Homeland Salvation Movement isn’t working effectively, let’s change the format,” he said.