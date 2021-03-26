UK-based Media Defence files claim in ECHR under case of shelling of journalists in Nagorno-Karabakh

Today the UK-based Media Defence organization, on behalf of four citizens of Armenia, has filed a claim in the European Court of Human Rights after the Azerbaijani forces shelled the area near Martuni city of Nagorno-Karabakh during the recent armed conflict. The applicants — three wounded journalists and the brother of the accompanier killed by the journalists, say Azerbaijan violated their rights protected by the European Convention on Human Rights after the attack.
The shelling took place on October 1, 2020 when the center of Martuni was struck with nearly 40 missiles in a short period. Four people were murdered, and there were seriously injured persons. Later, the same day, the Azeri government, referring to the shelling, blamed Armenia for putting the lives of journalists at risk and violating international law. In reality, during the conflict, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan regularly targeted journalists. Several journalists are reporting the persecutions and threats of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan during their activities.
The applicants insist that Azerbaijan violated the right to life and the right to freedom of expression which are protected under Articles 2 and 10 of the Convention.