Armenia 2nd President's son on Constitutional Court's decision related to case against his father and other ex-officials

Levon Kocharyan, son of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, posted the following on his Facebook page, touching upon the decision of the Constitutional Court on constitutionality of Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code of Armenia:
“I thank everyone who, in spite of the embarrassing repressions and attacks, stayed true to their principles, remained strong and fought for justice throughout these past years. The future lies ahead of us.”
Levon Kocharyan also posted a video devoted to Robert Kocharyan.