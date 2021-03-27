News
Newspaper: How did PM Pashinyan succeed in convincing Armenia army generals?
Newspaper: How did PM Pashinyan succeed in convincing Armenia army generals?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The legal case related to the chief of General Staff of the RA Armed Forces is not only not being resolved, but is further deepening.

And recently, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan introduced the newly appointed chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan, to the highest officers of the armed forces.

Interesting details about this meeting became known to Past newspaper. According to our government sources, Pashinyan told the generals that as long as he is in power, no commission of inquiry will be set up, no investigation will be conducted in connection with the 44-day [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last fall].

The military was told to be calm, accept Artak Davtyan as chief of the General Staff, discuss among themselves, figure out the shortcomings and mistakes in connection with the [recent] war, and simply work to correct them.

According to rumors circulating behind the scenes, this has also become the reason for the high-ranking officers' more loyal behavior, especially in recent days, although, according to our information, a large part of the generals still hold the same opinion.

It should be reminded that back on February 25, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia had issued a statement demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan and the government.
This text available in   Հայերեն
