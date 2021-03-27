News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 28
USD
529.49
EUR
624.37
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
529.49
EUR
624.37
RUB
6.98
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Russia immigrants, their employers to be required to register in electronic register
Russia immigrants, their employers to be required to register in electronic register
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Immigrants and their employers in Russia will be required to register in the electronic register, TASS reported citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The ministry informed that it is currently working on a corresponding bill which envisages reforms in the procedure engaging foreign citizens in work in Russia.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs data, the migration flow during the first two months of this year amounted to 1 million 84 thousand people, which is twice as much as in the same period last year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos