Newspaper: Armenia’s Pashinyan to meet with Russia’s Putin?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will head for Moscow for a working visit on April 7 and meet with RF [(Russian Federation)] President Vladimir Putin.
Let us note that the leaders of the two countries will meet for already the second time after the 44-day Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last fall]. They met for the first time in a trilateral meeting, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, on January 11. And although a statement was adopted as a result of that meeting, RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not seem to be very satisfied with the meeting and had stated during the briefing that many issues were not resolved and sadly, it was not possible to fully resolve also the issue of the return of prisoners of war.
However, after that meeting, a decision was made to set up a working group at the level of deputy prime ministers and resolve the issue of unblocking [of communications].
And on April 7, the leaders of Armenia and Russia will meet in a bilateral format. Zhoghovurd daily tried to get a comment—on the information we received—from the prime minister's spokesperson, Mane Gevorgyan, but the latter noted that she did not have such information.
"We provide information in advance to the media and the public about such matters," she said.