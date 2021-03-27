Biden invites Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping to climate talks

US President Joe Biden is including Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China among the invitees to the first big climate talks of his administration, the latter’s officials told AP, the latter reported.
The US hopes this event will help shape, speed up, and deepen global efforts to cut climate-wrecking fossil fuel pollution.
The president is seeking to revive a US-convened forum of the world’s major economies on climate that former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama both used.
Forty respective invitations were delivered Friday.
The talks will be held virtually on April 22 and 23.